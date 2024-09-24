Alfabs Director Bolsters Share Ownership

Alfabs Australia Ltd. (AU:AAL) has released an update.

Alfabs Australia Ltd. has announced a significant change in director Mark William Harrison’s holdings, reporting the acquisition of 150,000 ordinary shares through an on-market trade valued at $37,585.59. This recent transaction, dated September 20, 2024, increases Harrison’s total ordinary shares to 1,500,000 while maintaining his 2,500,000 options exercisable at $0.30, set to expire on May 20, 2028.

