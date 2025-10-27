Alfabs Australia Corrects Proxy Voting Deadline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alfabs Australia Ltd. ( (AU:AAL) ) has shared an announcement.

Alfabs Australia Limited has issued a correction regarding the cut-off time for proxy voting instructions, which must now be received by 2:00pm AEDT on November 22, 2025. This correction ensures that shareholders use the updated proxy form for voting, maintaining the integrity of the voting process and potentially affecting shareholder engagement and decision-making.

Alfabs Australia Limited (ASX: AAL) is a leading diversified group of companies operating primarily in the Mining and Engineering sectors in Australia. The company specializes in heavy fabrication and site installation of steel structures for infrastructure projects and is a prominent provider of heavy mining and industrial plant and equipment hire.

