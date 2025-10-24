Alfa SAB de CV Class A Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Alfa SAB de CV Class A ( (ALFFF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alfa SAB de CV Class A presented to its investors.

Alfa SAB de CV Class A, operating under the name Alfa|SIGMA, is a multinational branded food company focusing on the production, marketing, and distribution of quality foods through recognized brands across Mexico, Europe, the United States, and Latin America. The company has recently streamlined its operations to concentrate solely on its food business, Sigma Alimentos.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Alfa|SIGMA announced a record revenue of $2.422 billion, marking an 8% increase year-on-year. The company also reported an EBITDA of $245 million, although this was down 11% compared to the previous year. The quarter was notable for the company’s continued focus on rebranding and strategic growth initiatives.

Key financial highlights include a sequential improvement in volume, revenues, and comparable EBITDA, with record quarterly revenues driven by selective price actions and resilient volume. Mexico showed exceptional performance with all-time high revenues, while Europe and the United States faced challenges due to higher turkey costs and changes in sales mix, respectively. The company’s net debt stood at $2.709 billion, reflecting investments in net working capital and capital expenditures.

Looking ahead, Alfa|SIGMA management remains optimistic about the company’s future as a dedicated global food player. The company is focused on advancing its long-term strategy, with investments in consumer-centric innovation and strategic initiatives across all regions. Management expects continued growth and resilience in the face of market headwinds, supported by its diversified brand and product portfolio.

