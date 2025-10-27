Alfa Laval Updates Financial Targets to Enhance Growth and Profitability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alfa Laval AB ( (SE:ALFA) ) has issued an update.

Alfa Laval AB has updated its financial targets to reflect recent performance and strategic priorities, aiming for 7% annual sales growth and a 17% operating margin over a business cycle. These updates are expected to enhance the company’s market positioning and stakeholder value, with further details to be shared at the upcoming Capital Markets Day.

Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of products in heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling, aiming to support industries with sustainable solutions. The company, founded 140 years ago, operates in 100 countries, employs over 22,300 people, and reported annual sales of SEK 66.9 billion in 2024. It is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

YTD Price Performance: 3.76%

Average Trading Volume: 467,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK194.1B

