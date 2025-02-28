Alfa Financial Software Updates Total Voting Rights

The latest update is out from Alfa Financial Software plc ( (GB:ALFA) ).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC announced that as of 28 February 2025, its total voting rights consist of 295,354,944 shares, following the exclusion of 4,645,056 treasury shares which do not carry voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

More about Alfa Financial Software plc

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC is a leading developer of mission-critical software for the asset finance industry. Since 1990, the company has been delivering software systems and services to the global asset and automotive finance industry. Alfa Systems, its class-leading technology platform, supports both retail and corporate business for auto, equipment, wholesale, and dealer finance across multiple jurisdictions. The company operates in 37 countries with offices in Europe, Australasia, and North America.

YTD Price Performance: 12.59%

Average Trading Volume: 497,845

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £713M

See more data about ALFA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.