Alfa Financial Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, a leader in asset finance software, will reveal its half-year results on September 5, 2024, followed by an engaging live presentation for investors the next day. The company extends an open invitation to all shareholders to participate in the event, where they can submit questions and interact with the management team. Interested investors can easily register for the event online to stay informed about the company’s performance and strategic direction.

