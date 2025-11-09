Alexium Announces Leadership Transition in Finance Department

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Alexium International Group ( (AU:AJX) ) is now available.

Alexium International Group Limited announced the resignation of its Vice President of Finance, Lisa Hubka, effective January 7, 2026, with Heather White appointed as her successor. This leadership change is part of a strategic transition to ensure continuity in financial management, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and market leadership in performance chemicals.

More about Alexium International Group

Alexium International Group Limited is a performance chemicals provider specializing in advanced materials applications, particularly focusing on flame retardancy and thermal management. The company leverages an innovation-driven model to address market needs with patent-protected technologies. Its high-performance products serve various industries, including bedding, body armor, military uniforms, and workwear. Notable brands under Alexium include AlexiCool®, AlexiFlam®, Eclipsys®, BioCool®, and DelCool™.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.26M

For an in-depth examination of AJX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue