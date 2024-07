An announcement from Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) is now available.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has released a Supplemental Information document detailing their latest operating and financial performance. This insightful resource covers the first half of 2024, comparing it to the same period in the previous year, and is readily accessible on the company’s website for those tracking the health and progress of their investments.

