Aldoro Resources Welcomes New Director

Aldoro Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Ms Liqun Li (Quinn Lee) as a new director on April 9th, 2024, revealing her substantial initial interest in the company. Specifically, Ms Lee holds 599,332 fully paid ordinary shares and has interests through controlled entities totaling over 4.8 million shares and options. These interests reflect a significant stake and potential influence in the company’s future.

