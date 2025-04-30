Aldoro Resources Expands Drilling at Kameelburg Project, Confirms Strategic Polymetallic Discovery

Aldoro Resources Ltd. ( (AU:ARN) ) has shared an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd has expanded its Phase I diamond drilling program at the Kameelburg Project in Namibia, adding up to 4 additional deviated and horizontal holes to better understand the extent of mineralization. The company reports significant polymetallic discoveries, including rare earth elements, niobium, and molybdenum, with assays confirming mineralization remains open at depth. Aldoro is fully funded for the additional drilling and assay costs, supported by a $1 million loan from a non-executive director and option exercises. The strategic discovery could enhance Aldoro’s market position and offers promising implications for stakeholders.

More about Aldoro Resources Ltd.

Aldoro Resources Ltd is a company in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary project is the Kameelburg REE-Niobium Carbonatite Project located in Namibia, which involves the exploration of rare earth elements and niobium.

YTD Price Performance: 36.84%

Average Trading Volume: 374,181

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$92.25M

