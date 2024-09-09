Aldoro Resources Director’s Holdings Update

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Mr. Ed Bulseco, with 1,936,111 unlisted options expiring and no new securities acquired. The notice detailed the indirect interests of Mr. Bulseco through various entities, including family accounts and companies he directs. Prior to the change, these entities held significant stakes in both ordinary shares and listed options of Aldoro Resources.

