Aldoro Resources Bolsters Board for Kameelburg Project

Aldoro Resources Limited is gearing up for drilling at its Kameelburg Niobium and Rare Earth Element project, attracting unsolicited interest for partnerships and offtake agreements. The company is reconfiguring its board to enhance resource drilling and commercial expertise, welcoming Dr. Minlu Fu and Mr. Edwin Bulseco as new non-executive directors. Outgoing directors Mark Mitchell and Lincoln Ho are acknowledged for their service as Aldoro advances its corporate strategy.

