Aldoro Resources Announces Crucial Shareholder Meeting

Aldoro Resources Ltd. has announced a General Meeting set for 11:00am AWST on September 10, 2024, urging shareholders to vote on critical resolutions that could impact their shareholding. Key topics include the issuance of options to Director Quinn Li, ratification of option issuance to the Lead Manager, and approval to issue shares to raise up to A$5,000,000. Shareholders’ eligibility to vote will be determined based on their registration status as of September 8, 2024.

