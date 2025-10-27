Aldoro Resources Advances Kameelburg Project with Promising Drilling Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aldoro Resources Ltd. ( (AU:ARN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aldoro Resources Ltd has announced significant progress in its Kameelburg REE-Niobium Carbonatite Project in Namibia, with assays confirming extensive mineralization of rare earth elements, niobium, and molybdenum across a 1,350-meter stretch. The completion of Phase I drilling has resulted in a maiden resource estimate, positioning Kameelburg as a world-class project with strategic importance for NdPr supply. The project remains open for further exploration, with Phase II drilling underway, and Aldoro has also divested non-core assets to focus on its flagship project.

More about Aldoro Resources Ltd.

Aldoro Resources Ltd is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary products include rare earth elements (REE), niobium, and molybdenum, with a significant market focus on strategic mineral supply.

Average Trading Volume: 356,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$102.9M

