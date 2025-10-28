Aldeyra Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 2 Trial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( (ALDX) ) has provided an update.

On October 28, 2025, Aldeyra Therapeutics announced positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of ADX-629, showing significant improvement in liver function for patients with alcohol-associated hepatitis. The company is prioritizing its RASP modulator pipeline on next-generation molecules ADX-248 and ADX-246, extending its operational cash runway into the second half of 2027. This strategic shift aims to enhance Aldeyra’s position in the biotechnology industry by focusing on innovative treatments for immune-mediated diseases, potentially impacting stakeholders positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (ALDX) stock is a Buy with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aldeyra Therapeutics stock, see the ALDX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ALDX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALDX is a Underperform.

Aldeyra Therapeutics faces substantial financial and regulatory challenges, reflected in its low overall score. The lack of revenue and continuous losses are significant risks, compounded by negative technical indicators. The recent FDA response letter adds further uncertainty. However, strong cash reserves and a strategic board appointment provide some potential for recovery if product development succeeds.

More about Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies for immune-mediated diseases. Their approach involves modulating protein systems to optimize multiple pathways while minimizing toxicity. The company’s product candidates include RASP modulators ADX-248, ADX-246, and chemically related molecules for treating systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 778,881

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $313.9M

