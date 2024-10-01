Alderan Resources Issues Millions of Unquoted Options

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.

Alderan Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 74,596,938 unquoted equity securities in the form of options expiring on September 24, 2026. The announcement made on October 1, 2024, is part of a transaction previously announced and these securities will not be quoted on the ASX. This strategic move could interest investors monitoring unquoted equity opportunities in the natural resources sector.

