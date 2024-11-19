Alderan Resources Advances with Key Resolutions Passed

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.
Alderan Resources Limited successfully passed all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting, including the re-election of Mr. Peter Williams as a director and approval for a new 10% placement facility. The company continues its focus on critical and precious metal exploration in the USA and Brazil, aiming to advance its promising project portfolio.
