ALCONIX Corporation Reports First Half Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

The latest update is out from ALCONIX Corporation ( (JP:3036) ).

ALCONIX Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a 6.7% increase in net sales to 102,046 million yen. Despite the rise in operating profit by 27.8%, ordinary profit and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased slightly. The company maintained its dividend forecast and announced the addition of Nano Seeds Corporation to its consolidation scope, indicating strategic growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3036) stock is a Buy with a Yen2359.00 price target.

ALCONIX Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the industry of trading and manufacturing. The company primarily deals with non-ferrous metals, electronic materials, and other industrial materials, focusing on providing comprehensive solutions to various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 106,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen65.97B

