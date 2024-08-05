ALCONIX CORPORATION Boasts Strong Q1 Results

ALCONIX Corporation (JP:3036) has released an update.

ALCONIX CORPORATION reports an impressive first quarter for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with a 50.2% increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent and a strong outlook with a 181.6% expected rise in full-year net income per share. The company’s total assets also saw a significant boost, and shareholders can anticipate a forecasted annual dividend of 58 yen per share.

