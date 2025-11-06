ALCONIX Corporation Announces Increased Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ALCONIX Corporation ( (JP:3036) ) has provided an update.

ALCONIX Corporation’s Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend of 42.00 yen per share, with a total payout of 1,278 million yen, effective November 25, 2025. This decision reflects an increase from the previous fiscal year’s interim dividend, indicating a positive financial performance and potential shareholder value enhancement.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3036) stock is a Buy with a Yen2359.00 price target.

More about ALCONIX Corporation

ALCONIX Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market, under stock code 3036. It is led by Hiroshi Teshirogi, who serves as President, Executive Officer, and CEO.

Average Trading Volume: 106,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen65.97B

