Alco Holdings Explores Strategic Mainland Expansion

Alco Holdings (HK:0328) has released an update.

Alco Holdings Limited has announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding with China Flash Gift Group and Jiande Yongzhan Tourism and Culture, aiming to expand their business, marketing capabilities, and mainland market presence through strategic cooperation, which includes potential equity investments. This collaboration is in line with Alco’s long-term development goals and is expected to enhance its domestic brand awareness and market share, benefiting shareholders.

