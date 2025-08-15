Alco Holdings Appoints New Vice Chairman to Strengthen Digital Capabilities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alco Holdings ( (HK:0328) ) has provided an update.

Alco Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Bian Wenbin as the Vice Chairman, effective August 15, 2025. Mr. Bian, who has been a non-executive director since June 2025, brings over 15 years of experience in finance and leadership roles across various insurance companies and technology firms. His appointment is expected to bolster the company’s digital technology development and application capabilities, particularly in the equipment production sector. This strategic move aims to enhance Alco Holdings’ market positioning and operational growth.

More about Alco Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 1,121,396

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$49.26M

