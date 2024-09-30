Alchemy Resources Partners with JOGMEC for Lithium Exploration

Alchemy Resources Limited (AU:ALY) has released an update.

Alchemy Resources Limited has inked a Joint Venture and Farm-in agreement with JOGMEC, a Japanese government agency, to explore the lithium-rich Roe Hills section within its Karonie Project in Western Australia. JOGMEC can acquire a 51% stake by injecting $6 million into the project by 2029, with Alchemy overseeing exploration activities during this period. The deal not only underpins the potential of the Karonie Project but also solidifies Alchemy’s commitment to the region’s lithium and gold prospects.

