Albion VCTs Launch £60 Million Fundraising Prospectus

The latest announcement is out from Albion Technology & General VCT ( (GB:AATG) ).

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, along with Albion Enterprise VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC, has published a prospectus for a new subscription offer to raise up to £60 million, with an additional over-allotment facility of £30 million. The offer, managed by Albion Capital Group LLP, aims to enhance the companies’ investment capabilities, with the proceeds intended to support further growth and expansion, thereby strengthening their market position and offering potential benefits to shareholders.

More about Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is part of the Albion VCTs, which operate in the venture capital trust industry. The company focuses on providing investment opportunities through the issuance of new ordinary shares, targeting growth in various sectors by raising capital through public offers.

Average Trading Volume: 47,222

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

