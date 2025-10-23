Albion VCTs Announce New £60 Million Subscription Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Albion Enterprise VCT ( (GB:AAEV) ) has provided an update.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, along with Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC, has published a prospectus for a new subscription offer to raise up to £60 million, with an additional over-allotment facility of £30 million. The funds will be used to issue new ordinary shares, and the offer will open on 3 November 2025, closing by 2 April 2026. Albion Capital Group LLP, the investment manager, will receive a fee for managing the offer, which has been deemed fair and reasonable by the companies’ boards. This initiative is expected to bolster the companies’ capital and enhance their investment capabilities.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is part of the Albion VCTs, which operate in the venture capital trust industry. The company, along with Albion Technology & General VCT PLC and Albion Crown VCT PLC, focuses on providing investors with access to a diversified portfolio of growth-oriented businesses, primarily in the UK.

