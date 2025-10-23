Albion VCTs Announce £60 Million Fundraising Prospectus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Crown Place VCT ( (GB:CRWN) ) has issued an announcement.

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC, Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, and Albion Crown VCT PLC have announced the publication of a Prospectus for their 2025/2026 top-up offers. These offers aim to raise up to £60 million, with an additional over-allotment facility of up to £30 million. The offers will open on 3 November 2025 and are expected to close by 2 April 2026. Albion Capital Group LLP, the investment manager, will receive a fee of 3% of the gross proceeds, and the board of directors of each company considers the transaction fair and reasonable for shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 14,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

