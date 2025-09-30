Albion Crown VCT PLC Corrects Director Shareholding Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Crown Place VCT ( (GB:CRWN) ) just unveiled an update.

Albion Crown VCT PLC has issued a correction regarding the shareholdings of its directors under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme. The announcement details transactions involving directors Ian Spence and Pamela Garside, who have acquired ordinary shares at a price of £0.3039 each, with transactions conducted on the London Stock Exchange. This correction highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in its financial dealings and ensures accurate reporting of managerial shareholdings, which is crucial for maintaining investor trust and regulatory compliance.

