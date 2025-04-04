Albion Crown VCT PLC Completes Final Share Allotment for 2024/2025

An announcement from Crown Place VCT ( (GB:CRWN) ) is now available.

Albion Crown VCT PLC, a venture capital trust, has successfully completed the second and final allotment of new ordinary shares for the 2024/2025 tax year, raising approximately £8.7 million. This brings the total raised under the Albion VCTs Prospectus Top Up Offers to £29.1 million, with the overall amount raised across all Albion VCTs reaching £80 million. The new shares have been structured to avoid capital dilution for existing shareholders and are set to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange on 8 April 2025.

