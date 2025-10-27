Albemarle Sells Ketjen Stock to ChemCat for $536M

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 25, 2025, Albemarle Corporation entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement to sell part of Ketjen’s common stock to ChemCat AcquisitionCo, LLC, and contribute the remaining shares to ChemCat Holdings, LP, affiliated with KPS Capital Partners. This transaction, expected to yield $536 million in cash for Albemarle, will also involve a goodwill impairment charge of $181.5 million for the Refining Solutions unit. Additionally, Ketjen has agreed to sell its stake in Eurecat S.A. to Axens SA for €105 million, with the transaction expected to close in the first half of 2026. Albemarle anticipates receiving approximately $660 million in total proceeds from these transactions, which will be used for debt reduction and other corporate purposes.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALB is a Neutral.

Albemarle’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, particularly in profitability and revenue growth. The earnings call provided some optimism with strong operational performance and cost management, but valuation concerns and market uncertainties weigh on the outlook. Technical indicators suggest moderate upward momentum, but the negative P/E ratio highlights profitability issues.

Albemarle Corporation, headquartered in Virginia, operates in the petrochemical, refining, and specialty chemicals industries through its subsidiary Ketjen Corporation. Ketjen provides advanced catalyst solutions, including fluidized catalytic cracking and hydro-processing, serving global customers in 25 markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,071,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.43B

