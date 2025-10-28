Albany International Explores Sale of Structures Assembly Unit

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Albany International ( (AIN) ) has shared an announcement.

Albany International Corp. announced on October 28, 2025, that it is considering strategic alternatives for its structures assembly business, including a potential sale, due to challenges in executing a fixed-price contract for the CH-53K program. The company expects to recognize a $147 million loss reserve adjustment in the third quarter of 2025 due to increased labor and material costs. Despite these challenges, Albany’s AEC segment continues to perform well in other areas, and the company is exploring exiting the structures assembly business to focus on higher-margin opportunities. This move could enhance Albany’s strategic focus and long-term profitability, despite the current financial setback.

More about Albany International

Albany International is a prominent developer and manufacturer of engineered components, utilizing advanced materials processing and automation capabilities. The company operates two core businesses: Machine Clothing, which is the leading producer of custom-designed, consumable belts for paper and various industrial applications, and Albany Engineered Composites, which designs and manufactures advanced materials-based components for aerospace applications. Headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, Albany International runs 30 facilities across 13 countries and employs approximately 5,400 people worldwide. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIN.

Average Trading Volume: 307,243

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.78B

