Albany International Appoints New CFO Willard Station

Albany International ( (AIN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On July 30, 2025, Albany International Corp. announced the appointment of Willard Station as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2025. Station, who succeeds interim CFO Jairaj Chetnani, brings extensive experience from his previous roles at McKesson Medical-Surgical and The Boeing Company. The company anticipates that Station’s expertise will enhance its financial strategy and support its long-term growth goals. This leadership change is expected to positively impact Albany International’s operations and stakeholder relations, as Station aims to build strong relationships with investors and contribute to the company’s continued growth.

Albany International is a leading developer and manufacturer of engineered components, utilizing advanced materials processing and automation capabilities. It operates two core businesses: Machine Clothing, which produces custom-designed consumable belts for the paper and industrial sectors, and Albany Engineered Composites, which designs and manufactures advanced materials-based components for aerospace applications. The company is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 30 facilities in 13 countries, and employs approximately 5,400 people worldwide.

