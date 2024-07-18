Alba Mineral’s Exclusive Retail Share Offer

Alba Mineral Resources (GB:ALBA) has released an update.

Alba Mineral Resources PLC has announced a Retail Offer for existing UK shareholders to purchase new ordinary shares at 0.035 pence each, separate from a concurrent placing of shares. The Retail Offer, available through CMC CapX, has a minimum subscription of £250 per investor and is set to close on 19 July 2024, with admission to AIM anticipated around 26 July 2024. Investors are urged to act promptly and consult their financial advisors, considering the investment risks and the fact that no prospectus will be issued for this offer.

