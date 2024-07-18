Alba Mineral Resources Secures £300K for Gold Mine Development

Alba Mineral Resources (GB:ALBA) has released an update.

Alba Mineral Resources PLC has successfully raised £300,000 through a share placing and subscription, with plans to use these funds to further develop its Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine in Wales and for general corporate activities. The fundraising efforts also include a proposed retail offer aimed at existing shareholders to potentially raise an additional £100,000. The company is gearing up for a significant blasting and bulk sampling operation at the mine, marking a major step forward in its gold production ambitions.

