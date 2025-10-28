Alba Mineral Resources Advances with Motzfeldt Project Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alba Mineral Resources ( (GB:ALBA) ) has shared an update.

Alba Mineral Resources has completed the first stage of acquiring a majority stake in the Motzfeldt Critical Metals Project in Greenland, focusing on niobium, tantalum, zirconium, and rare earth elements. The company has raised £500,000 through a share placing to support ongoing projects, including pre-blasting works at the Clogau Gold Mine and upcoming drilling at the Finnsbo copper-gold-rare earths project in Sweden. The acquisition terms have been adjusted to allow a more balanced financial commitment across the transaction phases, reducing initial funding obligations. This strategic move positions Alba to strengthen its presence in the critical metals market, potentially enhancing shareholder value and expanding its project portfolio.

Alba Mineral Resources Plc is a mining company focused on the exploration and development of gold and critical raw materials. The company operates primarily in the mining sector, with a particular emphasis on projects involving niobium, tantalum, zirconium, and rare earth elements. Alba is listed on the AIM market and is actively engaged in projects across Greenland and Sweden.

