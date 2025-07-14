Alba Mineral Resources Acquires Majority Stake in Greenland’s Motzfeldt Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Alba Mineral Resources ( (GB:ALBA) ) is now available.

Alba Mineral Resources has acquired a majority stake in the Motzfeldt Critical Metals Project in southern Greenland, a site rich in niobium, tantalum, zirconium, and rare earth elements. This acquisition aligns with Alba’s strategy to focus on assets with significant production potential and positions the company to benefit from global decarbonization efforts. The project is expected to enhance Alba’s market position by providing access to strategic metals and potential funding opportunities from governmental and institutional sources. Additionally, Alba has raised £550,000 through a share placing to support further development at Motzfeldt and other projects.

Alba Mineral Resources plc is a company focused on the exploration and development of gold and critical raw materials. It is involved in projects that target strategic metals essential for clean energy, advanced technology, and defense sectors. The company has a portfolio that includes investments in graphite and rare earth elements, with operations primarily in stable jurisdictions like Greenland and Sweden.

