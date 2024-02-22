Alaunos Therapeutics Announces Executive Financial Leadership Changes

Alaunos Therapeutics (TCRT) has released an update.

Michael Wong resigned as Vice President, Finance of Alaunos Therapeutics, and Ferdinand Groenewald has been appointed in his stead through a consulting agreement effective immediately. Groenewald, a seasoned finance professional and CPA with extensive experience in various financial roles, will lead the company’s accounting and financial reporting for $15,000 per month plus expenses. His term is indefinite, with a 30-day termination notice by either party, and includes customary officer indemnification provisions. Groenewald’s prior roles include leadership positions at Muscle Maker, Inc., and board memberships at several Nasdaq-listed companies.

