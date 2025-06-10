Alaunos Therapeutics Amends Warrant Agreement with Mast Hill

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Alaunos Therapeutics ( (TCRT) ) has issued an announcement.

On May 19, 2025, Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. issued a warrant to Mast Hill Fund, L.P. to purchase 79,900 shares of its common stock, alongside an equity purchase agreement and a registration rights agreement. On June 9, 2025, the company amended the warrant to include a floor price of $0.57 per share, removed the requirement to adjust the number of shares issuable upon certain events, and eliminated certain rights of the warrant holder in connection with fundamental transactions.

Spark’s Take on TCRT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TCRT is a Neutral.

Alaunos Therapeutics’ overall score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance with ongoing losses and negative cash flows. While the technical analysis shows some positive momentum, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends underscore valuation challenges. The absence of earnings call and corporate events information further limits the stock’s appeal.

More about Alaunos Therapeutics

Average Trading Volume: 481,379

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.97M

