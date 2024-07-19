Alaska Energy Metals Holds Successful 2024 AGM

Millrock Resources (TSE:AEMC) has released an update.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving all proposed matters including the election of six management nominees and the appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors. Additionally, the company’s Share Option Plan and Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan were ratified, and three new directors were welcomed to the board.

