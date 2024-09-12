Alaska Air Raises Q3 EPS Forecast on Strong Demand

An update from Alaska Air ( (ALK) ) is now available.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. has shared an optimistic financial update, raising its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) forecast for Q3 2024 to $2.15 – $2.25, spurred by robust demand and efficient operations. Revenue outperformed expectations due to industry-wide disruptions and a strong close to the summer season, while fuel costs are now projected to be lower at $2.60 – $2.70 per gallon. The company’s forward-looking statements come with customary caution regarding the unpredictable nature of risks and economic factors that could affect actual outcomes.

