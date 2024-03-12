Alaska Air Group Shares Investor Update and Outlook

Alaska Air (ALK) just unveiled an announcement.

Alaska Air Group has released an Investor Update detailing its financial and operational outlook, in compliance with Regulation FD. This update is not considered a formal filing for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not incorporated by reference into any Securities Act of 1933 filings, except as explicitly stated. The document also states that including this report does not constitute an acknowledgement of its importance under Regulation FD.

