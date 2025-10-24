Alaska Air Faces IT Outage, Postpones Conference Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alaska Air ( (ALK) ) has provided an update.

On October 23, 2025, Alaska Air Group experienced an IT outage that led to a temporary ground stop for Alaska and Horizon operations. Although the ground stop has been lifted, the company is still assessing the operational impacts and has postponed its third quarter conference call originally scheduled for October 24, 2025, due to the disruption.

The most recent analyst rating on (ALK) stock is a Hold with a $49.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alaska Air stock, see the ALK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ALK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALK is a Neutral.

Alaska Air’s overall score reflects strong financial recovery and strategic growth initiatives. However, technical indicators show bearish momentum, and valuation metrics suggest moderate attractiveness. The absence of a dividend yield and increased leverage are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on ALK stock, click here.

More about Alaska Air

Alaska Air Group operates in the airline industry, providing air transportation services primarily through its subsidiaries Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. The company focuses on offering passenger and cargo services across various destinations.

Average Trading Volume: 2,764,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.5B

See more data about ALK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue