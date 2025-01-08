Alara Resources Dispatches Tenth Copper Shipment from Oman Project

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Alara Resources Limited ( (AU:AUQ) ) has shared an update.

Alara Resources has announced the dispatch of its tenth shipment of copper concentrate from the Al Wash-hi Majaza copper-gold mining project in Oman. The shipment, consisting of 1559.2 WMT of copper-gold concentrate with approximately 254.3 MT of copper and 6.1 kg of gold, highlights the project’s steady production. This milestone reflects Alara’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities and reinforces its position in the copper-gold mining sector.

Alara Resources Limited is an Australian-based explorer and developer of precious and base metals. The company is focused on developing the Al Wash-hi Majaza Copper-Gold project in Oman, managing mining and processing facilities, and exploring other projects in Oman. Alara aims to become a mid-tier minerals producer, maximizing shareholder value through sustainable, low-cost operations.

YTD Price Performance: 5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 18,571

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €17.26M

