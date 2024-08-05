Alara Resources Boosts Operations and Trade

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited has advanced its tailings management at the Al Wash-hi – Majaza project in Oman by ordering a high-capacity filter press from Italy, enhancing environmental and operational efficiency. Additionally, the company celebrates the successful arrival of its second shipment of copper and gold concentrate at Yantai port in China, highlighting its commitment to quality and compliance in global trade.

