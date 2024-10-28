Alara Resources Boosts Copper Output at Omani Plant

Alara Resources Limited (AU:AUQ) has released an update.

Alara Resources Limited announces a significant boost in copper concentrate production at its Al Wash-hi Majaza plant in Oman, with a marked increase in output efficiency and metal recovery. The sixth shipment, containing 1252 wet metric tons of copper-gold concentrate, is set to depart for China, highlighting the positive impact of recent process improvements. Investors may find interest in Alara’s enhanced production capabilities and ongoing exploration of its Omani projects.

For further insights into AU:AUQ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.