Alamos Gold Funds New Chair for Cancer Research

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has announced a $2 million pledge to The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, establishing the Alamos Gold Chair in Gastrointestinal Surgical Oncology, with Dr. Catherine O’Brien as its first appointee. The investment aims to propel significant advances in the detection and treatment of gastrointestinal cancers, which represent a major health challenge in Canada.

