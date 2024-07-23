Alamos Gold Discovers More High-Grade Gold Zones

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has reported significant exploration success at its Island Gold Mine, with drilling results indicating an extension of high-grade gold mineralization that is likely to increase the mine’s Mineral Reserves and Resources. The discovery of new high-grade zones within and near existing structures, such as the Island East area, Island West, and the Hanging Wall and Footwall zones, suggests a potential for an expanded mine life and additional production efficiencies from the nearby Magino milling complex.

