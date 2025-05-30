Alamos Gold Announces Board Changes and Meeting Results

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Alamos Gold ( (TSE:AGI) ) has provided an announcement.

Alamos Gold Inc. announced the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, highlighting a significant change in its Board of Directors. David Gower retired from the board, and Alexander Christopher, Chana Martineau, and Richard McCreary were appointed as new members. These appointments bring extensive expertise in mineral exploration, Indigenous economic investment, and financial advisory, potentially strengthening Alamos Gold’s strategic direction and operational capabilities.

Alamos Gold Inc. is a company operating in the gold mining industry, primarily involved in the exploration and production of gold. The company is listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol AGI.

