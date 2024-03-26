Alamos Gold Announces Annual Filing Completion

Alamos Gold, Inc. (TSE:AGI) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc., a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer, announced the completion of its annual filings, including the 2023 annual report and audited financial statements, which are now accessible through EDGAR, SEDAR+, and the company’s website. Shareholders may request a hard copy free-of-charge. Alamos operates three mines across North America and is traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol ‘AGI’.

For further insights into TSE:AGI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.