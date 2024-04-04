Alamos Gold Advances Strategic Investment in Argonaut

Argonaut (TSE:AR) has released an update.

Alamos Gold Inc. has completed a strategic C$50 million private placement in Argonaut Gold Inc., acquiring roughly 13.8% of Argonaut’s common shares to assist with Argonaut’s immediate financial needs and the advancement of its Magino Gold mine. This transaction is part of a larger agreement whereby Alamos will eventually acquire all outstanding shares of Argonaut. The shares from this private placement are subject to a four-month restriction before they can be traded freely in Canada.

