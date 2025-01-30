Akwaaba Mining Completes Debt Settlement with Share Issuance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Akwaaba Mining Ltd ( (TSE:AML) ).

Akwaaba Mining Ltd. has completed a debt settlement process involving the issuance of 2,264,367 common shares to settle approximately $271,724 of debt. This transaction, involving a related party, was approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and complies with regulatory requirements, ensuring no new control persons were created.

More about Akwaaba Mining Ltd

Akwaaba Mining Ltd. operates within the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company has operations in Ghana through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Castle Sika Mining Limited, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -14.17%

Average Trading Volume: 4,479

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.13M

